IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls is awaiting the arrival of one of the most powerful rulers and conquerors in the history of the world.

As Linda Larsen tells us, the invasion at the Museum of Idaho will be unlike anything we’ve ever experienced.

Prepare to enter the realm of Genghis Khan.

The 13th-century Mongolian leader is most commonly known for his brutality and military victories, and now he’s arrived in Idaho, and we have the chance to experience this rare look at his conquests and culture.

“A group of historians got together in 2000 and actually determined he was the single most influential person of the entire last millennium and there are good reasons for that, and there bad reasons for that,” Jeff Carr said. “So of course, we know him as a brutal conqueror, and at the same time though he was also a culture bringer and a scientist in his own right.”

Khan rose from humble beginnings to establish the largest land empire in history.

His army consisted of cavalrymen, who were expert riders and deadly with a bow and arrow.

“It’s an aspect of Asian culture that most people are completely unaware of, and it has world influence,” collector Francis Boyd said. “A quarter of the men in Asia are direct or indirect descendants of Genghis Kahn.”

This interactive map shows the timeline of Kahn’s military endeavors. Just take a look at how much of the world Kahn ruled.

Most of us are aware of the military conquests of Genghis Khan, but what this exhibit brings into sharp focus are the beautiful art pieces, the fashion, as well as the music and dance, and right here we will be having live performances.

A touring group from Mongolia will give us a live look at their culture.

“The Mongolian culture is very unique, especially the Mongolian toot song, the Mongolian pedal music and dance especially, some dance with masks and something like that it will more attract the people love the live performance, and we did some calligraphy and artworks,” Ganna Natsag said.

“They will answer questions to the best of their ability, and they will be creating some crafts and calligraphy so people will get a chance again to meet and talk with people of the Mongolian culture. So it’s not just two-dimensional three-dimensional artifacts but in fact people that they can converse with,” MOI exhibits director Ron Hansen said.

This exhibit promises to be one of the most exciting that we have seen in our area and one that you could see again and again and have a different experience every time.

Genghis Khan: Conquest and Culture is set to open Saturday, January 22.

It will run through September.

