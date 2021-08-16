IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Museum of Idaho will give people a chance to dress up and dance this Friday evening, Aug. 20.

The museum is hosting a gala to show off its facilities both inside and outside to raise some funds for its exhibits and educational programs.

Organizers say in order to uphold the COVID-19 safety protocols, the event will take place both inside and outside of the facility.

“So we actually planned the gala many, many months ago and tried to predict when would be a good time to hold it covid wise. So we intentionally chose right now to hold it at a time when we knew the weather would probably be good if we have to be outdoors,” said Jeff Carr, the director of public relations.

Local jazz duo, The Drewdroppers, will be featured inside the museum and ANDX the DJ will be performing outdoors. Participants will be able to enjoy the exhibits and museum staff will be on hand to show off some special insider experiences.

In addition, there will be opportunities to contribute to the museum through several fundraising games and a silent auction.

Community members not attending can participate in an online auction. Several big-ticket items include a week’s stay in Island Park, a spring break vacation to Puerto Rico, a night at Aspen Inn at Heise Bridge or Destinations Inn, as well as other items.

Karen Baker, the museum’s executive director, said, “Our average traveling exhibit costs us more than $300,000, so this gala will allow us to continue to bring those world-class experiences to our community. It also just supports our vision to bring the world to Idaho, and Idaho to the world.”

“We have a wide array of educational programming that we do and we have had to adapt during COVID as well. We have monthly programs for kids, ranging up to lectures aimed at senior citizens. We do teacher education programs. We have summer camps. We have a wide array of programming that this will help support,” Carr said.

An individual will cost $100 or a couple for $150, or $75 for a Museum of Idaho member.

You can sign-up on their website at museumofidaho.org/gala/.

The post Museum of Idaho to host fundraising Gala Friday appeared first on Local News 8.