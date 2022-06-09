IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Museum of Idaho has won the prestigious, statewide Esto Perpetua award.

This year, the Idaho State Historical Society selected eight individuals and three organizations to receive the annual Esto Perpetua award for their commitment to preserving and promoting Idaho’s history and heritage.

MOI Executive Director Karen Baker said the award was given specifically for the museum’s hard work and dedication to advancing the humanities and exploration of Idaho’s history through its Way Out West exhibit, which opened last year.

“Eastern Idaho has a deep, rich history that has been underappreciated for a long time,” said Jeff Carr, the museum’s Sr. Director for External Affairs. “We think it’s important to tell these stories about our region. For us, it’s a labor of love, but it’s always nice when someone notices.”

This is the first year the Esto Perpetua award has honored an organization.

