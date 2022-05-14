POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two-year hiatus, Musicians West held their 23rd annual Piano Festival and Competition this weekend at the Stephens Performing Arts Center on Idaho State University’s campus.

This event has become one of the most prestigious musical events in the region, and will offer $8,000 in prize money and scholarships in this year’s competition.

Students from all over the state of Idaho participated in the competition.

The event also featured a masterclass from Spencer Myer, an educator from the Longy School of Music in Boston and Indiana University.

The post Musicians West hosts 23rd Annual Piano Festival and Competition in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.