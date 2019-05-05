Muslim society: 'Disturbing' video of children wasn't vetted

The Muslim American Society says “disturbing” video showing children speaking in Arabic about sacrifice and chopping off heads wasn’t vetted before being posted on its Philadelphia chapter’s Facebook page.

The Middle East Media Research Institute posted a translation Friday.

Two girls are shown reading. One says, “We will sacrifice our souls without hesitation, we will chop off their heads” and liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The video also shows children gesticulating to a song known as the “revolutionaries’ anthem,” often played by Islamist groups. The Muslim American Society condemned the words used in the video.

The society says the unnamed school that organized last month’s event is a separate entity that rents space. It says the school board dismissed the person in charge of the program.