IDAHO – Unsolicited packets of seeds from China, sent to at least 20 Idaho residents, have the Idaho Department of Agriculture warning residents not to open them. The ISDA has listed several precautions for anyone who receives these suspicious packets in the mail, including:

Do not plant the seeds

Do not open the seed packages

Contact the Idaho office of USDA APHIS at (208) 373-1600

Retain the label and seed package

Please wait for further instruction from USDA about disposal and follow-up

The USDA says at this time they “do not have any evidence indicating this is something other than a “brushing scam” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales. USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment.”

Several other states, including Wyoming, Utah, and Oregon have reported residents receiving these seed packets as well.