COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) – Republican Rep. Paul Amador of Coeur d’Alene plans to leave the Idaho House to run for a northern Idaho state Senate seat that’s being vacated.

Amador told the Coeur d’Alene Press in a story on Thursday he intends to run for the 4th district seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene.

She announced Tuesday she’s leaving the Senate to run for secretary of state in 2022.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Amador is serving his third term in the House. He chairs the House Ways and Means Committee and serves on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which puts forward budget bills.

“After serving what will be three terms in the House, I’ve certainly appreciated what I’ve learned in my time there,” he said. “But the Senate presents a different challenge, if you will. It’s a smaller group of individuals, so you tend to develop more close-knit relationships on issues and bills while working for the people of the state of Idaho.”

The post N. Idaho representative to run for state Senate seat appeared first on Local News 8.