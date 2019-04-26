NAACP raises concerns of harassment in small Missouri town

The NAACP is questioning why a black middle-schooler in a small Missouri town was suspended for fighting a white student who he says called him the N-word and cornered him in a bathroom, while the white student was not.

Missouri chapter president Rod Chapel says the Boyd family has faced harassment since moving to the Leadwood area in February, where few black families live.

Margo Boyd says a white student called her 14-year-old son the N-word last week at West County Middle School. Boyd says that after being reprimanded, the white child followed her son to a bathroom, called him names and blocked his exit.

Her son punched him and was suspended for three days.

The district calls the NAACP’s characterization “untrue” and says it’s committed to an inclusive environment.