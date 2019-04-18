Naked toddler in IHOP parking lot leads to arrest of Florida couple passed out in van: cops

A couple found passed out in a van was arrested last week following the discovery of a naked toddler wandering around a Florida IHOP’s parking lot, authorities said.

IHOP employees arriving at the restaurant around 5:30 a.m. found the toddler and wrapped him in an apron, Panama City police said. They said they noticed a van parked nearby, but were unable to wake 24-year-old Jordyn Freeman and 27-year-old Randy McMillin, both of whom were allegedly under the influence of drugs.

Police said they could clearly see the drugs inside the van, along with nine-month-old twins. They said one of the twins was covered in blankets and pillows.

The three children were in good health, but needed clean clothes and diapers, police said. The IHOP staff made fresh pancakes for the children. The siblings were then placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Freeman, the children’s biological mother, and McMillin, her fiancé, were originally from Ohio. The couple was charged with Child Neglect, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.