IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The puck is scheduled to drop this fall, but the new hockey team that will be calling the Mountain America Center home still doesn’t have a name. The wait might not be too much longer.

The choices have been narrowed down to five choices. Trademark attorneys are vetting those names to make sure there are no copyright issues.

They are not revealing those final five finalists in order to prevent someone from going out and getting a trademark.

Team president Kevin Greene says they are about a month away from revealing the team’s new identity.

The Idaho Falls hockey team is scheduled to begin play in October after the completion of the Mountain America Center.

