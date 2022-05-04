JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – On Thursday, the American Legion, in partnership with the own of Jackson, will be adding names to the monument in Town Square.

The newly designed monument was put in place in 2021 to allow for more opportunities to add the names of military veterans who were born or raised in Jackson Hole.

The monument has been at the center of Town Square for more than 45 years with Steamboat, the Wyoming bucking bronco, greeting tens of thousands of visitors annually.

Etching work will take place from approximately 11 a.m. to late in the afternoon.

