REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The May 17 primary race has been set for House seat 34B in Madison County.

It is between two candidates who have held the spot before.

Over the weekend, current Republican Representative Ron Nate announced he will seek re-election for the seat.

Nate is an economics professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho.

If he wins, it will be his fourth term in office.

He will face off against Republican Britt Raybould who also announced she was running over the weekend.

Raybould held the seat from 2018 to 2020 after beating Nate.

