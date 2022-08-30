IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Movie theaters across the country are participating in “National Cinema Day,” where movies are just $3.

Paramount Theaters, Centre Twin, Blackfoot Movie Mill and Regal Edwards Grand Teton are a few theaters participating in the area.

For the $3 ticket price, attendees can watch any movie offered at these participating locations regardless of VIP seating, IMAX or 3-D.

Brandon Lott, the General Manager of locally owned Royal Theaters, says this is the first time he’s heard of this ‘holiday,’ but he wanted to participate to celebrate cinemas and bring more people to the theater.

September can typically be a slow month because children are going back to school and Labor Day weekend can be one of the slowest depending on weather.

Lott says tickets, “will go fast,” and suggests people start making their purchases online.

To find out what films will be playing at the Royal Theaters, which include Paramount, Centre Twin and Blackfoot Movie Mill, visit their website.

The post National Cinema Day: Watch movies for just $3 this Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.