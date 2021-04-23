IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you have old prescription medicine lying around, you’ll have an opportunity to safely dispose of them Saturday.

Agencies including the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police, Eastern Idaho Public Health, Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, Idaho Office of Drug Policy and Southeastern Idaho Public Health are teaming up to take part in the nationwide drug take-back day.

In Idaho Falls, officials are holding a “donuts for drugs” take-back event in the north parking lot at the College of Eastern Idaho from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, says Sgt. Bryan Lovell, with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve done a “donuts for drugs” before, where people come and bring those unused or expired medications, put them in our box so we can get them disposed of, and we’ll return the favor by letting them have a tasty donut,” Lovell said.

Eastern Idaho Public Health will also be providing educational materials on drug deactivation pouches.

EIPH will also have a drug take-back at Broulim’s Fresh Foods in St. Anthony, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In Pocatello, the Take Back Day collection site event will take place at the Pocatello Police Department Front Lot located at 911 N. 7th Avenue and the Chubbuck Police Department Front Lot located at 5160 Yellowstone Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you miss the event, your local police departments and sheriff’s offices have special drop boxes, where you can drop off any prescription medicine. Select pharmacies may also have one.

You can view all locations here.

