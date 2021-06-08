POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – National farm industry leaders are planning to visit Idaho to learn more about dams.

They will be given an informational tour on June 15 and 16 at the Port of Lewiston.

It’ll highlight the importance of the lower four Snake River Dams and the entire Columbia-Snake River system.

It’s being hosted by the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation and Idaho Grain Producers Association.

It comes as Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is pushing to remove the dams.

He says that would help the struggling Idaho salmon population.

