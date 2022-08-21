JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – This Sunday, August 21, 2022, is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. This day has been designated to recognize the dangers of fentanyl and how it affects Wyoming.

In 2020, 1,663 dosage units and .27 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement in Wyoming. That’s an increase of 3,876% from the previous year.

In 2021, 11,135 dosage units and 64.83 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement in Wyoming, an increase of 10,539%.

More than 13,398 dosage units of fentanyl have already been seized by Wyoming law enforcement in 2022. Since 2018 there have been 334,476 dosage units of fentanyl seized by law enforcement in Wyoming.

Prevention and education is a definite power to help others make educated choices. We are warning the public that illicit fentanyl is prevalent in the United States and can cause sudden death. We simply want to educate about the dangers of illicit fentanyl and inform and reduce victim fatalities.

Fentanyl is an opioid pain medication similar to morphine but is 50-100 times more potent. When used correctly, it is a very effective pain reliever for cancer patients. However, illicit fentanyl is an illegal drug cut into other drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and counterfeit prescription pills. fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin or mucous membranes or accidentally inhaled. The effects of this drug are unpredictable because it varies from person to person based on their size, weight, metabolism, and whether they have taken other drugs before taking fentanyl.

WHP wants everyone in America to know how dangerous illicit fentanyl is, especially if you think someone has taken it unknowingly because they may need medical attention immediately.

If you suspect someone has taken fentanyl, call 911 immediately.

