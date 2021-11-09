WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – An official for Idaho is among the leaders who have made Monday the time to recognize the students who enter into second education for the first time in their family.

Representatives Mike Simpson helped introduce the bipartisan resolution to designate November 8 as “National First-Generation College Celebration Day.”

Monday’s the anniversary of the Higher Education Act of 1965.

It focused on increasing postsecondary access and success for low-income and first-generation students in particular.

“First generation college students demonstrate tremendous grit and dedication in pursuing their secondary education goals,” Representative Simpson said. “I’m pleased to join Representative Moore and Senators Warnock and Marshall in celebrating not only First-Generation College Celebration Day, but also the many Idahoans in my district who are the first in their families to earn a college degree.”

The text of the House resolution is here.

View the Senate resolution text and 18 bipartisan cosponsors here.

