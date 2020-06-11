WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Department of Interior reports visitor spending in communities near national parks created a $41.7 billion benefit to rim communities. 2019 visitor spending topped $1.6 billion and supported 340,500 jobs.

Over the past five years, visitor spending increased by $4.1 billion resulting in a $9.7 billion impact on the national economy.

“We have been working to safely welcome the public back to their national parks and provide more service again,” said Secretary Bernhardt. “These treasured places provide respite and recreation for the American people, in addition to vital economic support to gateway communities across the country.”

According to the report, more than 327 million visitors spent $21 billion in communities within 60 miles of a park. Of the 340,500 jobs supported by visitor spending, more than 278,000 jobs exist in communities adjacent to the parks.

Lodging expenses account for the biggest share of visitor spending, followed by restaurants, motor vehicle fuel and retail spending.

Idaho recorded 619, 646 recreational visits resulting in a $29.9 million economic impact. Visitors created 452 jobs and a payroll of $12.5 million. The total economic impact of national parks and monuments in Idaho was $58.6 million.

Wyoming recorded 7,431,297 recreational visitors resulting in a $924 million economic impact. Visitors helped create 12,257 jobs earning $358.6 million. The total economic impact of national parks and monuments in Wyoming was $1.1 billion.

You can review the full National Park Service report here.