National security expert weighs in on China trade war

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Steve Yates

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Tensions with China aren’t showing signs of ending anytime soon.

The Trump administration has increased tariffs against the country and is facing criticism for it. Steve Yates, national security expert, told KID NewsRadio, President Trump has championed a better economic standing with China for much of his career.

“What the president is trying to do to rebalance the relationship with China,” Steve Yates told KID NewsRadio. “He thinks that the American worker and really the American people have gotten a bad deal from China, that we’ve been too accommodating…there are certain goods that Idaho exports a great deal to China that have been affected pretty significantly. The Congress and the President appear to be following a strategy of holding firm in the negotiations, but then trying to appropriate money to ease some of the transition costs for the farmers that are affected.”

But, Yates said, there’s not an immediate end in sight as the presidential races continues to grow. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s entrance into the race, he added, seems to have given China a reason to step back.

“I really don’t think it’s very likely that the Chinese are going to make a meaningful commitment that we can measure before the reelection,” Yates said. “They might think that Joe Biden has a chance of being president and they get a better deal…and so I think they’re stepping back and waiting and watching.”

Americans are likely in it for the long haul, Yates said. But, President Trump could come out on top both politically and in the trade negotiations.

“I just think we’re entrenched through the reelect campaign and should the president be reelected, which I think is going to happen, then he’s in a very, very strong position to push for a better deal with China,” Yates said. “I think that’s where the real rubber meets the road.”