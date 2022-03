IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many Idahoans are remembering the war effort that Americans took direct part in.

Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

It is a time to pay special tribute to the 9 million Americans who served during the Vietnam War.

March 29, 1973 was the day the last US combat troops departed Vietnam, as well as when the country of Vietnam released its prisoners of war.

