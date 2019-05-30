Navy Chief of Info Twitter account tweets for first time in years, jumps into latest controversy

The official Twitter account of the Navy Chief of Information attempted to do damage control over the report that the White House requested the removal of the USS McCain during President Trump‘s trip to Japan, sending out its first tweet in over five years.

The Wall Street Journal reported on an email sent from the White House to the U.S Navy and Air Force officials requested that the “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight” ahead of the president’s visit with the military on the USS Wasp.

Trump took to Twitter to deny any knowledge that such orders were made by the White House.

The U.S. Navy’s Chief of Information took to Twitter after the account was dormant since January 2014.

“The name of USS John S. McCain was not obscured during the POTUS visit to Yokosuka on Memorial Day. The Navy is proud of that ship, its crew, its namesake and its heritage,” the chief tweeted.

Another Twitter user pointed out the last tweet made on the account was “half a decade ago” and the account user conceded.

“Fair enough. I have only been in this job less than a week. This is not how I had planned to reactivate the CHINFO twitter account…” the chief replied.

The Navy Chief of Information, Rear Admiral Charles Brown. Brown started less than a week ago according to his bio that was updated on May 23. Brown has served as a public affairs officer for over 20 years for several naval fleets.