NC woman allegedly trespasses at CIA, asks to speak to 'Agent Penis'

A North Carolina woman is in custody after allegedly trespassing at CIA headquarters outside of Washington, D.C. four times since April 22, including one alleged incident where she asked to speak with “Agent Penis,” reports said.

Jennifer G. Hernandez, 58, of North Carolina, is charged with criminal trespassing in federal court after entering FBI headquarters in McLean, Va., a report said. She allegedly claimed that she applied for a job, the Washington Examiner reported. She is currently being held in Alexandria city jail.

On May 3, Hernandez arrived at the agency’s headquarters and asked “to speak to Agent Penis,” the criminal complaint stated. Officers took her into custody for trespassing after she allegedly refused to board a bus to leave the property.