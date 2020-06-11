Local Sports

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The NCAA will discuss Idaho’s law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports amid calls for the organization to move men’s basketball tournament games out of the state next year.

The NCAA has issued a statement saying it plans to discuss the law and its implications for student-athletes during a meeting of its Board of Governors in August.

The NCAA’s statement came a day after civil rights advocates joined athletes in asking the organization to relocate tournament games scheduled for next March at Boise State University.