RIGBY – Thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers lost power at about 1:20 P.M. Saturday.

The outage is affecting 13,943 customers throughout Rexburg, Rigby, Roberts and the surrounding communities, according to Rocky Mountain Power’s website.

Crews are investigating to determine the cause. Power is expected to be fully restored by 6:30 p.m.

