Local News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – This weekend is your last chance to drive to many iconic locations in Yellowstone.

The West, South and East entrances and all roads, with one exception, will close to vehicle travel at 8 a.m. Monday.

The park annually closes roads in early November to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which will begin Tuesday, December 15.

The one exception is the road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to the park’s Northeast Entrance and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana. This road is open all year, weather-permitting. Travel east of Cooke City is not possible from late fall to spring because a segment of US 212 (Beartooth Highway) between Cooke City and Pilot Creek is closed to vehicle travel.

If you plan to drive to and in the park, have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Visit Park Roads for the status of Yellowstone roads. Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).