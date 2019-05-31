Nebraska man sentenced for marrying, having sex with daughter

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to two years in prison for marrying and having sex with his biological daughter, according to reports.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, married his daughter, Samantha Kershner, 21, last October, The Omaha World-Herald reported. Kershner reportedly told police that three years ago she had asked her mother who her father was and after her mom arranged a meeting they pursued a father-daughter relationship.

The relationship turned sexual last September, police said, according to The World-Herald. Kershner’s mother told police about the relationship and the two were arrested in January.

Fieldgrove pleaded no contest to incest in April and the defense attorney and prosecutor made the sentence recommendation together. His attorney said he is embarrassed and wishes the marriage had never happened and added that Fieldgrove has a brain injury and isn’t a “high-functioning” person, The World-Herald reported.

Kershner reportedly told police her impetus for the relationship was a “jealous competition with her half-sister regarding who could have sex with their father.”

They both face additional incest charges in the county where they were married, the World-Herald reported. Fieldgrove must also have no contact with Kershner for a year after he is released.