IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A townhome complex fire Tuesday was extinguished quickly due to an individual reporting a fire alarm heard in the neighborhood.

At 4:45 p.m., the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call from an individual who stated that they could hear a fire alarm going off in the area of Masters Drive in Idaho Falls but were unsure which property the alarm was coming from.

The emergency communications officer dispatched IFFD’s engine 4 to investigate the fire alarm. When the engine 4 crew arrived to the area of Masters Drive, they saw smoke and requested the ECO to upgrade the call to a structure fire, sending more fire and EMS personnel, as well as the Idaho Falls Police Department for traffic control. Engine 4 relocated to Woodruff Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on scene of the Falls Creek Townhomes, located at the 200 block of N Woodruff Avenue, across the street from WinCo, there was heavy black smoke coming from one of the townhomes in the center of the complex.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within five minutes of the upgraded dispatch call, keeping the fire contained to the kitchen. While there was fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the townhome, there was no damage to the adjoining townhomes.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department says there were no injuries to occupants or first responders.

Estimated damages are unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention/Investigation Division.

No other information is available at this time.

The post Neighbor hears smoke detector, calls 9-1-1 appeared first on Local News 8.