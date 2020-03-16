Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – To combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect the most vulnerable people, a local grocery store is offering special hours.

Nel’s Bi-Lo Market in Pocatello is allowing people 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems to shop from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Widespread hoarding is clearing shelves of essential supplies, causing stores to change their restocking schedules.

“We were hit very hard over the weekend so we are out of a lot of items and our regularly scheduled truck for 6 a.m. Monday won’t deliver until 6 p.m. Monday night,” Bi-Lo posted on Facebook.

Bi-Lo, located at 333 N. 15th Ave, offers online shopping here.