Nevada train derailment wrecks dozens of new cars, pickup trucks

Dozens of brand-new cars and pickup trucks were destroyed Wednesday in a stunning train derailment in Nevada.

The 33-car Union Pacific train was carrying mostly Jeeps and pickup trucks when it derailed just after 9 a.m. in Caliente, a town about 30 miles away from the Nevada-Utah border.

Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee told Fox 13 said some train cars had been hauling hazardous material, but those cars weren’t affected in the crash.

County Road 4230 in Nevada from Elgin to Carp was expected to remain closed for seven to 10 days because of train cars, construction equipment and debris blocking the road, the station reported.

Union Pacific was investigating the incident and was expected to turn over its results to the Federal Railroad Administration. The rail company did not immediately respond Wednesday to a Fox News request for comment.