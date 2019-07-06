New 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California — 1 day after largest temblor in decades

A magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit Southern California on Friday evening — just a day after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that was the largest temblor in the region in two decades, the United States Geological Survey confirmed in a news conference.

The newest earthquake’s epicenter was about 10 miles north northeast of Ridgecrest, Calif., about 150 northeast of Los Angeles.

The Ridgecrest area has had more than 100 aftershocks since Thursday’s earthquake and experts warn there could be more to come.

