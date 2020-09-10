POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — Pocatello has its first ever adult day care center.

Calming Rivers is a care facility for adults 55 years or older who need supervision. Their mission is to be a support system for caregivers and a sanctuary for those in need.

“Calming Rivers is a concept that was started by three women,” said Co-Owner Denise Dustin. “We are all caregivers in our lives. We realize the importance that caregivers need to kind of step away sometimes and take care of themselves and we’d like to be that resource, that refuge for those caregivers.”

During the day, clients can come in and participate in different activities, and exercise programs. Dustin believes for her clients that it’s important to keep their minds and bodies active.

“It’s really important in these times of the pandemic not to stay shut down, Dustin said.” You need to move your mind and move your body. We have safe exercise classes led with core strengthening, endurance, balance and range of motion.”

Dustin is also pleased they are able to give their clients an isolated space to for their stay.

“One of the things that we’re most proud of is that we have three isolation rooms where they can go for quiet time, isolation, or they want to lay down and take a nap,” Dustin said. “We have a bed and lift chairs, music available, and we’re able to kind of keep an eye on them through the windows.”

The goal for Calming Rivers is to be a welcoming place for anyone during their stay.

“We just like to have you come in, have the opportunity to give you a tour and get to know you.” Dustin said.

The adult daycare is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, check out their website www.calmingriversadultdaycare.com