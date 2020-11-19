Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Labor reports 5,060 Idahoans filed new claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending November 7. That is up by 52 claims from the week before.

At the same time, 8,310 Idahoans filed a continued claim for regular state unemployment insurance benefits during the time period. That was an increase of 2% or up 167 from the previous week.

The department says state unemployment claims normally increase during November through January because of seasonal factors, although COVID-19 claims did eacerbate the seasonal pattern.

Idaho paid out $5.6 million in claims during the week ending November 14. Regular state benefit payouts were $1.8 million of the total, the rest coming from pandemic-related federal assistance payments.

So far, the state has paid $918.7 million in benefits related to COVID-19, although state unemployment benefits were only $212 million of the total.

