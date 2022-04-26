REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Brigham Young University-Idaho’s Jacob Spori Art Gallery will open its doors on Wednesday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. for a unique exhibit of fine art and Latter-Day Saint history.

The exhibit showcases the work of five professional artists: Josh Clare, David Dibble, Michael Malm, Grant Redden, and Alvin Veselka. Some of the artists’ work is displayed in temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Two of these artists are alumni of BYU-Idaho.

The artwork in this exhibit highlights the struggles of the Hole in the Rock saints who were asked by the prophet, President John Taylor, to settle the San Juan area of southeast Utah. This required quantities of courage and faith in part due to the extremely rough terrain traveled by the saints, including the Hole in the Rock above the Colorado River.

“The last few years have been extremely hard for a lot of people, and coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people’s spirits have been low,” Jacob Spori Art Gallery Curator Kyoung DaBell said. “These artists are telling a story of triumph and victory over hardships. It is a good reminder that no matter what trials we have been facing, we can know that God is with us and it will all work out in the end.”

Each painting in the exhibit is accompanied by stories and journal entries from those brave pioneers who undertook the challenge. DaBell said the stories of their courage and faith alongside the beautiful artistic renditions are inspiring.

“These painters are masters,” DaBell said. “The dynamic designs, color palettes, and delivery of their paintings are really exceptional. We hope a lot of people will come to see this exhibit while it is here.”

A public reception will be held at the Jacob Spori Art Gallery on April 27 from 6 – 9 p.m. The artists will be in attendance and will be able to answer questions about their individual techniques and what inspired them to open this exhibit. The entire community is invited to come enjoy an evening of art and history. Refreshments will be provided.

Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. The reception and subsequent visits are free of charge.

