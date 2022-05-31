ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest announced the selection of Bill Davis as the incoming Ashton/Island Park District Ranger.

Davis will start his position in June and will replace Liz Davy, who will retire at the end of May.

“I am excited Bill accepted the position,” Caribou-Targhee Forest Supervisor Mel Bolling said. “Over his storied career he has gained a wealth of public land management experience and has built a stellar reputation inside and outside the agency.”

Davis began his career with the Forest Service in Ashton/Island Park where we worked as the recreation program manager before accepting his current position as the Dubois District Ranger on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. He spent over 30 years working for the Forest Service from the ground up in a variety of resource areas including, engineering, reforestation, timber and recreation.

“I am excited to return to the area that gave me my start and am looking forward to engaging in the challenges and opportunities on the district,” Davis said. “Working in my home community with great partners, community members, and employees to help manage our natural resources in a sustainable manner is something I am very happy to be a part of.”

As a fifth-generation resident of Fremont County, Davis is intimately familiar with the competing interests in the local community. Davis, and his wife Pam, live in Twin Groves, where they raised their three children. They enjoy gardening, raising sheep and goats and spending time outdoors.

