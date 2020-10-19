Pocatello

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Sixth District Magistrates Commission convened on Friday and appointed local attorney, Carol “Tippi” Jarman to serve as a Bannock County magistrate judge.

Jarman will succeed the Honorable Steven A.Thomsen, who recently retired from the bench.

Jarman received her bachelor’s degree from Montana State University and her law degree from the University of Idaho.

Since 2018, she has been an attorney with Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley, LLP. Prior to that, Jarman was a partner at both Bailey, Hahn & Jarman and Racine Olson. She was an attorney with Lacy & Kane, Maguire & Kress and deputy prosecutor for Power County. Jarman has practiced law since 2001.

Jarman holds the peer reviewed rating of “Distinguished” through Martindale-Hubble and was elected as the first female equity/shareholder partner at Racine Olson.

She is a member of Psi Chi National Honors Society, Golden Key National Honors Society, and was a guest lecturer at the Idaho State University Women’s Study Program and Health Physics Ph.D. Program.

Jarman received the Readers Choice Award “Best Family Law Attorney” from the Idaho State Journal in 2018.

She will begin serving as magistrate judge in November 2020.