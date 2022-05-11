BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) announced Bear Lake State Park has a new park manager.

Andrew Stokes has been a full-time ranger with the park since 2018 and has a lengthy background in natural resource positions in the area. He was a seasonal at Bear Lake on and off since 2010 and also served as a Marine Deputy for the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Before that, he worked in the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources.

“I love Bear Lake State Park because of its potential to provide recreational opportunities for people in Idaho, Utah, and all the many travelers who come to visit,” Stokes said.

The park sees more than 300,000 visitors a year and grows busier each season but Stokes and his team are always looking for ways to improve and expand the visitor experience, all the while maintaining the precious natural resources in the area.

The post New Bear Lake State Park park manager appointed appeared first on Local News 8.