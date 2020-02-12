News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The rise of property tax throughout the state is prompting some legislators to take action. Proposals aimed at reducing property tax would freeze assessments for a full year.

The House of Revenue and Taxation Committee is taking up the legislation Wednesday. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle says it would help prevent people from being forced out of their homes.

However, city and county officials nationwide are speaking out against the bill. Some cities and counties say it would create a financial hardship because expenses will continue to rise.

Associate broker for Keller Williams Realty and former Pocatello city council member, Jim Johnston says, he’s in favor of tax relief but he fears that it could negatively impact city governments.

“With growth anticipated, especially in Pocatello, I think we need to be very conscious of the fact that a freeze might limit the potential of what our various levels of government can be doing for us,” Johnston said.