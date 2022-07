BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bryon Howell has been unanimously approved to be the new fire chief for Blackfoot.

He was sworn in Tuesday night.

He replaces Kevin Gray who retired after 27 years as chief and 35 with the Blackfoot Fire Department.

Howell has been a captain in the Blackfoot Fire Department for the last 10 years.

