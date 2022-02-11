BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Commissioners appointed a new county prosecutor in Bonneville County Friday.

H. Alayne Bean will serve as County Prosecutor beginning on Feb. 24. Bean will replace Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark following his appointment to Jefferson County Magistrate Judge.

On Feb. 10, Pursuant to Idaho Code Section 59-906, the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee submitted the names of three candidates to the Bonneville County Commissioners. Following interviews and deliberations, Bonneville County Commissioners selected Bean to serve as the new Bonneville County Prosecutor.

Bean has served as Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor since November 2020. Bean began working for the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in 2013.

