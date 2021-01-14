Sheriff Samuel Hulse

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Earlier this week, a new sheriff was sworn-in for Bonneville County.

After the retirement of Sheriff Paul J. Wilde who served 43 years in the county, new Sheriff Samuel Hulse now takes the reins.

Hulse has 27 years of experience in law enforcement and has worked closely with Wilde during his time of service.

Hulse says he plans to carry on the proud history of the sheriff’s office.

“Obviously being sworn in to take the position of sheriff is extremely humbling. I appreciate the people of Bonneville county in trusting me to serve as their sheriff and look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the community,” Hulse said.

Hulse says nationally we are seeing an increase in mental health issues, and we see it here and in Bonneville county.

He would like to see changes in the office to help them better equip deputies with those challenges.

“Those are challenges that come at us every day. We have to do that within a taxing framework that sometimes can be challenging,” Hulse said. “We have to respect that. That money comes from the people and we have to be fiscally responsible with it and still meet those challenges.”

Sheriff Hulse is positive these improvements will lead to a better and safer outcome for the community.

