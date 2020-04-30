IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It takes a village to reopen our businesses in a safe and responsible way, and that will require help from both businesses and their customers.

“We want businesses to start reopening we want to support them. We want to support them in a smart way,” said Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti.

Coletti along with other area leaders, introduced the areas new ‘Look, Ask, Share’ campaign on Wednesday afternoon.

“To help our businesses reopen and for people to get back to work and for people to feel confident going into those businesses,” Coletti said.

Businesses are asked to take a pledge online to ‘Become a Local Gem,’ “gems are businesses that have plans to protect their customers,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.

Once a business has come up with its plan and gone online and taken the pledge to become a local gem, they’ll be able to download a poster they can place on their storefront window to let consumers know that they’re safe place to shop.

“It’s as simple as you check the box you affirm that you have a plan,” Casper said.

It’s important to note none of the business’s plans are reviewed by any public health official. So even though a business displays the ‘Look, Ask, Share’ posters on their window, it may not actually be safe, and they may not even have a plan.

Which is why it’s important to ask.

“We want them to take the take the challenge, ask the owner, or the business manager, can I see your plan, do you have a plan, do you really have one,” Casper said.

To help rebuild confidence in local businesses, customers are then asked to share their experience via social media and other outlets.

The new campaign was built in conjunction with Governor Brad Little’s 4-stage plan to reopen Idaho. City officials ask you follow the given dates on when your business should open.

For more information on the ‘Look, Ask, Share’ campaign and to take the pledge for your business, click here. You can find the pledge at the bottom of the page.