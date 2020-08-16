POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A new business opened up in Pocatello and is looking to bring coronavirus relief funds to community members.

Nugget CBD is locally operated in Idaho Falls and other areas in the Treasure Valley.

Now, doors are open at its second location in East Idaho.

“We are having our grand opening. We’ve been working really hard at getting the Pocatello location open, and we finally got it. So we’re super excited about this,” said George Himes, Co-Owner of Nugget CBD.

“(It’s) definitely nerve-wracking but exciting as well. We started from scratch. This unit was just cement in here for a while so finally, we’re ready to open,” said Jade Cuthbert, Co-Owner of Nugget CBD.

As part of its grand opening, the co-owners decided to use this opportunity to give back to the community.

They plan to donate 10% of their opening week proceeds to a person, family, or business affected by COVID.

“This is a great opportunity for us to own a business and help other people in the aspect of CBD. We’ve also been in other people’s shoes of struggling in the community with having natural disasters affect us. So, we just want to be able to give back to people since we’re able to do that. We understand we’ve been there before,” said Cuthbert.

Store owners tell us, helping those in need is really what they’re all about.

“We actually got into this business to help people. When you see someone come in and they’re hurting like maybe, they got horrible arthritis in their hands. To see them smile and laugh because they can move their hands again or, you know, this sort of thing. It really that reason why we’re in this business,” said Himes.

While many businesses are struggling to survive during the pandemic, owners of Nugget CBD view their store opening as more of a chance to give back.

“Just knowing that you’re going to be able to open and help other people. I mean it doesn’t really matter what other people think about you opening a new business in the middle of a pandemic, that’s not what it’s about. It’s about us opening and helping other people and being able to see the joy on their faces,” said Cuthbert.

As part of their effort to support neighbors affected by COVID, the store is offering masks and is enforcing customers to practice social desisting while in the shop.