Idaho businesswomen have a new resource to help them succeed.

The Idaho Women’s Business Center opened an office in Idaho Falls and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The office is located at the Idaho Innovation Center on Yellowstone Highway.

The center’s mission is to serve all women by helping and training them to run a successful business.

“The Idaho Women’s Business Center sees a definite value in being in rural areas. And for that reason we did choose to open an office,” said Diane Bevan, IWBC’s executive director. “We believe we need to be where the women are so that we can have that community connection and to be able to connect them with resources barriers of entrepreneurship.”

They said they will help women who participate will get peer-to-peer mentoring and educated on how to use crowdfunding along with many other programs.

The Idaho Women’s Business Center is a recipient of the INL technology innovation grant.

Governor Brad Little along with Congressman Mike Simpson, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti joined in the ceremony. Senator Jim Risch joined virtually.

The Idaho Women’s Business Center has offices in Nampa and Twin Falls and opening an office in Moscow.

To sign up go to idahowomen.org.