IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The former Sears store in the Grand Teton Mall has been remodeled into a new charter school.

Alturas Preparatory Academy will open for classes on Monday.

Parents and students got a chance to take a tour of the new classrooms Wednesday evening.

The academy uses an approach that is focused more on how the student learns and not necessarily on which grade they are in.

The principal was happy to see all of the support from the community.

“It’s more of a college type feel, more of a business type feel. We really didn’t want to have an institutional feeling building, because that’s not who we are, we wanted to be different,” Principal Brian Bingham said. “And that’s what we were able to do with the building and with the build-out. And we’re really glad that we’re able to work with the people that we did,” he said.

Bingham said there are still a few openings in the sophomore class, but most classes have a waiting list.

The post New charter school opens in Grand Teton Mall appeared first on Local News 8.