IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has appointed a new city clerk and treasurer to fill recently created vacancies.

The Idaho Falls City Council confirmed Corrin Wilde’s appointment at the Thursday, Dec. 8, City Council Meeting. Wilde served as a city hall clerk and office manager in the City of Shelley from 2017 to 2022. Wilde joined the City of Idaho Falls in April, working as an accounting clerk in the City Controllers’ Office.

“Corrin has already proved herself as a valuable employee of the city and to the rest of Idaho Falls,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “Her continued involvement in the city will continue to enrich our community and serve a vital role in local governmental processes.”

The search for a City Clerk began in October when former City Clerk Kathy Hampton retired after fifteen years of service with the city.

“Our Clerk’s Office has served our community well over the years and I have full confidence in the new staff,” Casper said. “Corrin has jumped right in to learn the software and has taken proactive steps to ensure our residents, businesses and community receive a top-notch level of service.”

As City Clerk, Wilde will be responsible for taking minutes at City Council Meetings, responding to public records requests, managing and issuing business and other licenses, cemetery records and other duties. Assisting Wilde will be Deputy City Clerk Jasmine Marroquin, who came to the City of Idaho Falls in July after five years as a deputy city hall clerk for the City of Shelley. Marroquin has been serving as acting city clerk during the search to replace Hampton.

The City Council also confirmed the appointment of Mark Hagedorn as the City Treasurer during Thursday night’s meeting. In addition to his current duties, this position will add other financial responsibilities for the city, including management of the city’s investment portfolio. His appointment to the position comes as former City Treasurer Josh Roos transitioned to Idaho Falls Power to serve as the Chief Financial Officer.

In 2012, Hagedorn joined the city team as the lead accountant. It was in February 2016 that Mark was selected as the City Controller. As the City Controller Hagedorn manages and directs city financial management, including budget preparation, internal and external audit procedures, and insurance programs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

“Mark has a long and impressive track record as the City Controller and in other city financial-related roles,” Municipal Services Director Pam Alexander said. “Given his excellent track record and outstanding financial skills and abilities, I am confident Mr. Hagedorn will be successful in assuming the new duties of City Treasurer.”

