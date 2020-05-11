Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A man in his 30’s is the latest confirmed case of COVID-19 in Bannock County. There are now 16 confirmed cases in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District.

There are 9 cases in Bannock County, 4 in Bingham, 1 in Caribou, and 2 in Power County.

As of Sunday, there were 48 confirmed cases in Eastern Idaho Public Health District. There are 17 in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 12 in Madison and 10 in Teton Counties.

The latest Bannock County patient is recovering at home. SIPH said it would continue to monitor the situation and work with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, community and school officials to prevent spread of the virus.

Anyone who suspects they may have been exposed should self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. For testing, call 208-234-5875.