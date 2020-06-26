Coronavirus Coverage
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Fort Hall Tribal Emergency Management Office (TOEM) has been notified of a new positive case of COVID-19 case on the Fort Hall Reservation.
Officials say the female in her 40s is at home recovering.
Current COVID-19 numbers for the Reservation is seven total positive cases, where four have recovered and three are being monitored at home.
The Tribes highly advise the community to keep safe and take the following Preventative Precautions:
- All residents of the Fort Hall Reservation are required to stay at home and leave home only when absolutely necessary for health, safety, or welfare as described herein:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or have been in a public place (Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue). If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
- Clean and disinfect your home frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid Public Gathering (Recommendation from CDC is 10 people or less).
- Avoid all non-essential travel.
- For any health concerns, please call the Idaho COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-330-3010
Breaking News / Email Alert – Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories