Google Earth

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Bingham County.

The patient is a man in his 70’s and is self-isolating at home. The health department said this appears to be anoher case of community transmission.

Community transmission is defined as an illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases.

This brings to 11 the number of confirmed cases in the district. Of those, five are in Bannock County, three in Bingham, one in Caribou, and two in Power County.

Epidemiologists are working to investigate possible contacts. All household members of the confirmed cases are being asked to self-isolate at home. If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will provide guidance to them. They will also be asked to self-monitor to see if any symptoms develop.

The post New COVID-19 case reported in Bingham County appeared first on Local News 8.