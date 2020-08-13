Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Thursday.

There were 16 new cases in Bannock County,1 in Bear Lake County, 13 in Bingham County, 1 in Caribou County, and 4 in Power County.

There are now 1,039 probable cases. Of those, 850 have recovered from the virus.

All of the counties in the district are in a “minimal” risk category.

You can find more specific information about the caseload here.