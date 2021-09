BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – There is a new face on the Bonneville School District Board of Trustees.

Carissa Coats was sworn in at Wednesday night’s meeting.

She will represent Zone 2.

She was appointed to the spot after member Amy Landers had to step down after she moved out of the zone.

Coats will fill out the rest of the current term and has filed for re-election this November.

The post New D93 school board member appeared first on Local News 8.